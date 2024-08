Inter Milan selling Radu to Sassuolo

Inter Milan selling goalkeeper Ionut Radu to Sassuolo.

The Romania international is leaving Inter in a permanent transfer, says TMW.

After previous loan spells with Auxerre and Bournemouth, Radu is dropping into Serie B with relegated Sassuolo.

The Neroverde club are among the favourites to win promotion back to Serie A.

Fellow Serie B outfit Sampdoria were also keen on Radu before Sassuolo stepped in.