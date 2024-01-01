Ex-AC Milan Primavera coach Abate excited taking charge of Ternana

Tribal Football
Ignazio Abate has been named new coach of Serie B Ternana.

The former fullback moves to Ternana after leaving AC Milan, where he was Primavera coach.

At his media presentation yesterday, Abate declared: “Thank you for being here in such large numbers. I would like to thank my director because he was the determining factor in coming here to Terni. A warm place.

"After so many years I am leaving an environment that has brought me up and to leave I could not have done better.

“I promise maximum dedication and passion. I don’t come to Terni to make a resume, or to burn myself, for various things. I come to have an important season, trying to play a good championship. We will set up a team composed of a mix of young and experienced players.”

