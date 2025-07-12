Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

DONE DEAL: Gomez commits to Padova as doping ban ends

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Gomez commits to Padova as doping ban ends
DONE DEAL: Gomez commits to Padova as doping ban endsLaLiga
Papu Gomez is back in football.

The Atalanta legend has returned to Italian football with Serie B Padova.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now 37, Gomez has signed a two-year deal with Padova and will be clear to take the pitch again in October after serving his two year doping ban.

Gomez was still contracted to Sevilla when he tested positive and was eventually suspended in 2023 while playing for Monza in Serie A.

He always planned to return to the pitch, having trained first in Spain with Deportivo Manchego in the Tercera Federacion and then in Italy with Serie C Regina.

Mentions
Serie BSerie APapu GomezPadovaAtalantaMonzaManchego Ciudad RealSevillaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus turn to Rashford as talks with Man Utd teammate Sancho stall
Atalanta pocket huge Mateo Retegui fee as Saudi deal agreed
Barcelona plan Serie A transfer raid in next 48hrs