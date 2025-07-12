DONE DEAL: Gomez commits to Padova as doping ban ends

Papu Gomez is back in football.

The Atalanta legend has returned to Italian football with Serie B Padova.

Now 37, Gomez has signed a two-year deal with Padova and will be clear to take the pitch again in October after serving his two year doping ban.

Gomez was still contracted to Sevilla when he tested positive and was eventually suspended in 2023 while playing for Monza in Serie A.

He always planned to return to the pitch, having trained first in Spain with Deportivo Manchego in the Tercera Federacion and then in Italy with Serie C Regina.