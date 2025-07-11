Tribal Football
Barcelona plan Serie A transfer raid in next 48hrs

Barcelona have plans to buy in Serie A over the next 48 hours.

TMW says the LaLiga champions are seeking a new attacking signing and have been studying the Serie A market for a solution.

Juventus pair Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz, along with AC Milan attacker Rafa Leao and Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman are all under consideration.

After being snubbed by Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Barca management remain eager to find an attacking addition with the versatility to play across the front three.

Vlahovic would be the easiest to ferry away for Barca, with their top target, Yildiz, deemed untouchable by Juve. Lookman, meanwhile, is available from Atalanta, as is Leao from AC Milan, but their valuations could prove too steep.

Barca intend to enter negotiations for a new attacking signing today or tomorrow in an effort to make up for the time lost over their failed pursuit of Williams.

