Zola: Too soon to compare Juventus midfielder Yildiz with Del Piero

Gianfranco Zola admits Thiago Motta's coaching success has surprised him.

Motta is in his first season in charge of Juventus after leading Bologna to Champions League qualification last season.

Zola told Tuttosport: "I have to be honest: he was very good because his first experience at Genoa wasn't great, but already from those months in which he experienced first-hand what it meant to coach the first team in our championship he learned a lot, proving to be a very intelligent person.

"From there he began a growth path that has never stopped, becoming a great reality for our football and beyond."

On Juve midfielder Kenan Yildiz, Zola also said: "In the wake of (Alessandro) Del Piero? It seems a bit premature to me: Alex was already making the difference as soon as he came on, scoring important goals.

"Yildiz is really growing very well and I like him a lot. But he still has some ground to cover to get to that level."