Capello worried seeing Juventus, Bologna lose in Europe: Italian football too slow

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello admits concerns about Italian football after seeing Juventus beaten at home to Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Bologna also lost at Arsenal on Tuesday night, leaving Capello worried.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "This evening I have a slightly different analysis, it's Italian football that goes slowly, too slowly. As soon as our teams find teams that run, that press, even if they're not as good technically as Stuttgart, they put you in difficulty. The large useless possessions that we do in Italy are useless, we need more speed, more competitive spirit."

Capello added: "The referees sometimes don't allow us to do so and so I saw an analysis of Italian football that made me think about the European Championships, we need to do something more. Unfortunately, two defeats: Bologna was predictable, even if against Aston Villa they also had some goal chances that they didn't take advantage of.

"Juventus on the other hand didn't create anything, they were always very passive and almost never managed to counter the strength and competitive spirit of the Germans."