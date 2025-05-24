Conte thrilled to lead Napoli to title; offers hope on staying

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was full of pride after leading them to this season's Scudetto triumph.

Victory over Cagliari on Friday night confirmed Napoli as champions.

Advertisement Advertisement

A triumphant Conte said at the final whistle: “It happened again, and it’s something wonderful.

"When we got to the stadium, it was honestly difficult to get in, as I don’t know how many people were there. I had a slight thought, if we let these people down, it’d be something we carried with us for a long time.

“These lads were fantastic, it wasn’t easy, as the pressure on us was insane, but we faced the game in the best way. It has been an extraordinary campaign and the lads deserve the credit for wanting to challenge themselves again, especially those who won two years ago and then finished 10th last season.”

Most difficult challenge of my career

Conte confirmed past claims that this season was the "most challenging" of his career.

He also said: “It was certainly the most unexpected, difficult and stimulating challenge of my career. To come to Napoli after 10th place and try to get everything back on track, as it had all rather smashed up last season, and convincing some of the best players to remain because we could do something positive.

“The opening 0-0 with Modena in the Coppa Italia and 3-0 defeat to Verona in Serie A, then to be here celebrating the Scudetto, it was just incredible.”

Asked about staying next season for their Champions League return, Conte was positive.

He added, “We are enjoying everything. I have a good rapport with the President. Let’s say we had the chance to get to know each other this season, we are two winners. We might be winners in different ways, but we are both winners.”