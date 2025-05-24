Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
SHOCKER: Man Utd choose to put up for sale EVERY player as finances hit desperate state
Klopp returns! Slot says ex-boss to join Liverpool title lift
Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title

Scudetto winner Lukaku: I knew Conte could make Napoli impact

Carlos Volcano
Scudetto winner Lukaku: I knew Conte could make Napoli impact
Scudetto winner Lukaku: I knew Conte could make Napoli impactBalasco/LaPresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku was floating after helping the club win the Scudetto this season.

Lukaku scored in victory over Cagliari on Friday night to confirm Napoli as Serie A title winners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at the final whistle: “I am feeling so many emotions right now. I am moved for the team and these players, we worked so hard, but we did it and that’s the important thing.

“We all won, I was just a small part of this team. We thought only about the team, everyone was important, whether they played regularly or not, that is how we took it home.”

On Antonio Conte's influence, Lukaku continued: "I knew what the coach was capable of and thought from the start we could do something important.

"We proved our maturity, showed improvement, and after the game at home to Inter, I thought we really do have a big chance of winning.”

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluConte AntonioNapoliCagliariInter
Related Articles
Napoli president De Laurentiis talks up Conte after title triumph; coy on his future
Antonio Conte sets Serie A record after Napoli triumph
McTominay and Lukaku score as Napoli beat Cagliari for title