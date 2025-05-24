Scudetto winner Lukaku: I knew Conte could make Napoli impact

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku was floating after helping the club win the Scudetto this season.

Lukaku scored in victory over Cagliari on Friday night to confirm Napoli as Serie A title winners.

He said at the final whistle: “I am feeling so many emotions right now. I am moved for the team and these players, we worked so hard, but we did it and that’s the important thing.

“We all won, I was just a small part of this team. We thought only about the team, everyone was important, whether they played regularly or not, that is how we took it home.”

On Antonio Conte's influence, Lukaku continued: "I knew what the coach was capable of and thought from the start we could do something important.

"We proved our maturity, showed improvement, and after the game at home to Inter, I thought we really do have a big chance of winning.”