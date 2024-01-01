Ex-Napoli chief Meluso: We should've sold Osimhen a year ago

Former Napoli sports chief Mauro Meluso has admitted some regrets over his time with the club.

Meluso concedes things could've been done better regarding Victor Osimhen and new Inter Milan signing Piotr Zielinski.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Osimhen? We did something wrong in managing Osimhen. I arrived in Naples in mid-July and I knew that there had been a very high offer from one of the greatest teams in Europe. In hindsight we are all good, but maybe we could have sold him for a fee and we could have done something more, I take responsibility for that. Losing Zielinski could also be due to economic considerations, there have been various situations.

"I had a great relationship with almost all the players, even the most reserved ones, and I can say that no one went to their heads after the Scudetto. The Napoli locker room is full of human values. Of course, then people are interested in the sporting result.

"Can the cycle start again? Yes, in my opinion yes because the church was put back in the center of the village. Conte must not be a lightning rod, but he has the sense of victory that is needed to recover immediately, I am convinced of this. Spinazzola, Buongiorno, Rafa Marin are excellent players who will help."