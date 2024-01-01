Zenga admits Inter Milan squad are short, but...

Inter Milan hero Walter Zenga feels Simone Inzaghi's squad is still short.
However, he regards Inter as title favourites for the new season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zenga told Prima Tivvu: "I never watch the pre-season matches because summer football always depends on preparation and workload. Normally I look at the first three days to get an idea. I think Napoli has acted a lot on the transfer market."
On the Scudetto fight, he stated: "The others are the same: Inter are ahead, they haven't changed anything, on the contrary, they've supported themselves. They're missing a defender, but the group is the same. It's always difficult to be able to establish in advance what it will be.
"If you ask me of course I tell you Inter."