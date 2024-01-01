Tribal Football
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle

Toni warns Inter Milan: These 2 teams can win title

Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni believes Inter Milan won't get things all their own way this season.

Toni sees Inter being challenged for their Scudetto by Juventus and Napoli.

"Thiago Motta’s Juve will have to aim for the top positions,” Toni told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But watch out for Napoli. Their squad is top-notch and Conte is a true winner.”

He also said, “Yes, definitely, Vlahovic can be the anti-Lautaro. If Dusan is in form and Juve does well, we will have a great challenge.

“But let’s also see if Osimhen will stay in Naples or leave. And watch out for Morata. Alvaro is a striker that I have always liked and he will be an added value for Milan.”

Serie AToni LucaInterJuventusNapoli
