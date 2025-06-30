Tribal Football
Zaniolo: As soon as Gasperini made contact I wanted Atalanta

Nicolo Zaniolo is excited to have joined Atalanta.

The Italy attacker has joined La Dea from Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

He said at today's presentation: "When I left Roma I wanted to have another experience, abroad, because it makes you mature as a person and as a man. I needed and wanted to change, this doesn't mean that I would erase everything about these two years. So many things negative, but also positive. Now I'm happy to be back in Italy and I can't wait to get started. 

"As soon as I learned of the interest of this club I no longer heard from any other team, I didn't hesitate in choosing this project. For me it is the most suitable step in his career. We know how good the coach is at valorising young people, bringing out the best in every athlete. When Atalanta came out it was he (Gian Piero Gasperini) who called me, after the interest was expressed my only desire was that it was the most important opportunity to take."

Asked if Atalanta can challenge Italy's giants, Zaniola added: "He's proving it year after year that it's no longer a reality, it's a certainty, we have to be as good as we did in previous years, the results will definitely come."

