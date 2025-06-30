DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Galatasaray midfielder Zaniolo

Atalanta have signed Galatasaray attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo joins La Dea on-loan for season 2024/25.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italy international spent the second-half of last season on-loan in England with Aston Villa.

Atalanta announced today: "Atalanta BC is pleased to announce that it has acquired from Galatasaray SK - on a temporary basis until 30 June 2025, with right of option and obligation of definitive acquisition upon the occurrence of certain conditions the sporting performances of the footballer Nicolò Zaniolo.

"At the age of 25 he has already made 94 career appearances in Serie A (13 goals and 10 assists), 25 in the Premier League (2 goals), 10 in the Süper Lig (5 goals), 8 in the Champions League (2 goals), 10 in Europe League (3 goals and 4 assists) and 22 in the Conference League (7 goals and 3 assists), a score to which can be added the 2 goals scored with the senior national team in the 19 matches played so far in the Azzurri shirt."