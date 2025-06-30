Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo

Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo
Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo
Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for ZanioloAction Plus
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has welcomed new arrival Nicolo Zaniolo.

The attacker joins from Galatasaray.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gasperini said, “Atalanta can’t afford big-money signings, so they must look for opportunities. Have (Charles) De Ketelaere and (Gianluca) Scamacca improved? Partially. It was just the first season.

“One day, Borriello called me and said, ‘Mister, I have a player who wants to join you. He is strong, a beast.’ I replied, ‘Who is he? Zaniolo?’

"I spoke to (agent Andrea) D’Amico and then (chief exec Luca) Percassi. I was interested, so he arrived.”

Mentions
Serie AZaniolo NicoloAtalantaGalatasaraySuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Galatasaray midfielder Zaniolo
Galatasaray director Kırmızı insists Zaniolo Atalanta sale no sure thing
Atalanta challenge Villarreal for Zaniolo