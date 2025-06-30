Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has welcomed new arrival Nicolo Zaniolo.

The attacker joins from Galatasaray.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gasperini said, “Atalanta can’t afford big-money signings, so they must look for opportunities. Have (Charles) De Ketelaere and (Gianluca) Scamacca improved? Partially. It was just the first season.

“One day, Borriello called me and said, ‘Mister, I have a player who wants to join you. He is strong, a beast.’ I replied, ‘Who is he? Zaniolo?’

"I spoke to (agent Andrea) D’Amico and then (chief exec Luca) Percassi. I was interested, so he arrived.”