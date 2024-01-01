Zanetti: Verona perfect for 'surprise' victory over Napoli

Hellas Verona coach Paolo Zanetti says they produced the "perfect game" for victory over Antonio Conte's Napoli.

Verona stunned Napoli 3-0 on Sunday after a double from Daniel Mosquera and Dailon Livramento's opener.

Zanetti later said: “It was a match that surprised everyone a bit, perhaps even us. We were coming off a bad defeat in the Cup, the boys put the right mentality on the pitch to have the championship we need to have. We were really good.

"When you train these types of guys, it becomes difficult to talk about covering spaces and easier to go man for man, raising the intensity. It worked, the credit goes to the players for putting everything on the pitch."

"There isn't a secret, it's the daily work. There are many communication difficulties, little experience, but there is time to work. The guys on the pitch have shown they know how to do it, everyone's predisposition it was fantastic. Now they have created expectations, we will look for the right balance."

He also said: "I enjoyed it. Like every minute in Serie A, also because when you're at home you remember all the efforts made to get so high. Then this stadium is extraordinary, fans who enthrall: it's impossible not to have a reaction like the one we had today.

"From what we saw, they set up with the 3-2-5. We looked to be aggressive and restart, we found interesting patterns of play and created several opportunities. It was the perfect match."