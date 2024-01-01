Tribal Football
Zanetti: Oaktree providing continuity to Inter Milan
Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says the club's progress will continue under owners Oaktree.

Zanetti insists little has changed since Oaktree took charge of the club from Suning.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I believe that there are conditions for doing well: Oaktree is providing continuity with all the management, with Marotta as president and the other managers. the most important   is to continue working in this way.

"We always want to compete in all the competitions we have to face, next year there will be many matches, but I think we are equipping ourselves to have a season as protagonists.

"We have a very competitive squad: if there are opportunities we will look around."

Lautaro praise for Inter Milan and Argentina teammate Carboni