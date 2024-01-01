Lautaro praise for Inter Milan and Argentina teammate Carboni

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is full of praise for young teammate Valentin Carboni.

Both featured in Argentina's friendly win against Guatemala.

Lautaro said of Carboni: "I know him from Inter, he trained with us for two years, one of which was a full-time player. He is showing all the qualities of the player he is.

"He is still young, he is 19, it is important that he plays these minutes, that the technical staff gives him that trust, we support him. He must continue to learn but he has above-average quality."

On his double, he said: "I'm happy, confident. Grateful for a new opportunity and I'll give my all as I always have. I try to give 100% and help the team always and in any case. We'll do our best, we said it during the Copa América 2021. This week we'll try to prepare ourselves as best we can to start the Cup on the right foot, let's hope it's all joy."