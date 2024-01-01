Zamorano big fan of Inter Milan captain Lautaro: But he must do more for Argentina

Inter Milan great Ivan Zamorano admits he's a big fan of Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina striker has just led Inter to a Scudetto triumph.

Zamorano told Ole: "Lautaro Martínez is without a doubt, among the best, but Lautaro could be missing something due to the fact that he has some problems in the national team. I think the Copa América can be a good opportunity, what he is doing in Europe is extraordinary, I think he is one of the best players in Europe at the moment.

"Can Julián Álvarez (of Manchester City) and Lautaro Martínez play together? They can play together. I always say that great players can play together, they are two enormous players. Lautaro is more developed as a player, especially from an experience point of view.

"Julián is on his way to becoming an extraordinary striker. For me Lautaro already is. It's not easy to play in Italy, I've always said that if you succeed as a striker there you can succeed anywhere in the world. For me the best defences in the world are the Italian ones. And if the attacker is a goalscorer, as Lautaro is, he can make a very important contribution for Argentina.

"I think he had bad luck in front of goal, but he is a great player. I would put them both together, if I was (Argentina coach Lionel) Scaloni I would put them both."