Lazio attacker Zaccagni: I cannot describe this emotion

Lazio attacker Mattia Zaccagni was full of pride after his goal sent Italy through to the Euros final 16.

Zaccagni struck late to earn a 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday night.

“Many images went through my mind. It was an indescribable emotion, it was important we qualify as second and I am very happy,” Zaccagni told Sky Italia.

“I honestly hadn’t even realised it was the last kick of the game. When the ball came to me, and it was done really well by Calafiori, I didn’t think twice. I went running and then got flattened under everyone! They wrecked me.”

Zaccagni's effort was similar to Alex Del Piero's goal in the 2006 World Cup semifinal against Germahy.

“Del Piero was always my idol, I had his poster on my wall as a child. Before we went off to Germany, Del Piero met us in the camp, then we were able to talk via Instagram too and it was so exciting. I hope he writes tonight too!”