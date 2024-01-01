Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Prandelli: Atalanta biggest threat to Inter Milan title defence

Prandelli: Atalanta biggest threat to Inter Milan title defence
Prandelli: Atalanta biggest threat to Inter Milan title defence
Prandelli: Atalanta biggest threat to Inter Milan title defenceProfimedia
Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli rates Atalanta as title contenders.

Prandelli believes La Dea are Inter Milan's greatest threat to their title defence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Antonio Conte is also a guarantee from the point of view of the objectives that a club sets for itself. Finally a great coach is back on track, Napoli will be the protagonist in the championship.

"(But) in my opinion, Inter's opponent at the moment is Atalanta, they haven't changed their coach and they have a credibility that goes beyond everything else. 

"(Gian Piero) Gasperini's team   has a recognisable game. Then obviously Milan and Juve are always there.

"Chiesa-Raspadori exchange? I don't know if it's a transfer possibility that will happen, you have to ask (Thiago) Motta and Conte. But it could be a very interesting scenario. In theory, (Victor) Osimhen has to establish himself in Europe, but first he has to win in a top club in Europe. He has every chance."

Mentions
Serie APrandelli CesareInterAtalantaLazioNapoliJuventus
Related Articles
Sacchi convinced Inter Milan face multiple challengers in title race
Simone Inzaghi: How he stared down his critics and built one of Inter Milan's greatest teams
Prandelli: Why Motta will succeed with Juventus