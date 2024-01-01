Prandelli: Atalanta biggest threat to Inter Milan title defence

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli rates Atalanta as title contenders.

Prandelli believes La Dea are Inter Milan's greatest threat to their title defence.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Antonio Conte is also a guarantee from the point of view of the objectives that a club sets for itself. Finally a great coach is back on track, Napoli will be the protagonist in the championship.

"(But) in my opinion, Inter's opponent at the moment is Atalanta, they haven't changed their coach and they have a credibility that goes beyond everything else.

"(Gian Piero) Gasperini's team has a recognisable game. Then obviously Milan and Juve are always there.

"Chiesa-Raspadori exchange? I don't know if it's a transfer possibility that will happen, you have to ask (Thiago) Motta and Conte. But it could be a very interesting scenario. In theory, (Victor) Osimhen has to establish himself in Europe, but first he has to win in a top club in Europe. He has every chance."