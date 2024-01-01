Guendouzi lays out his targets for Lazio and France

Matteo Guendouzi says he's happily settled at Lazio.

The Frenchman also is confident new coach Marco Baroni can help him win a place back in the Les Bleus squad.

Guendouzi told the club's website: “We have to be united, I'm sure we can have a great season, but we need everyone's support, we all have to stay united on the club's side. I'm 100% sure that we can lift some trophies, we want to give ourselves very nice things.

“The team can certainly help me, last year I was called up once to the national team because I was playing a lot of good matches, we also did well in the Champions League. This year we will play in the Europa League and I am convinced that we can reach at least the semi-final and why not, maybe even win the trophy.

"I have to stay focused on my job, always do my best on the pitch to help the team and by doing so I hope to return to the national team."