Carlos Volcano
Yildiz delighted scoring in Juventus CWC victory over Al Ain
Kenan Yildiz was left pleased after Juventus kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with victory over Al Ain yesterday.

Yildiz scored as Juve won 5-0 on the day.

He later told La Stampa: "I'm happy with the victory. We put in a great performance after working hard to prepare for this match. Now we have to continue.

"But it wasn't an easy match. We take every team seriously. A more central role with (Igor) Tudor? I'll play where the coach wants. I'm happy for the moment, so...".

He also said: "I always want to score and obviously I'm happy to do so."

Finally, a joke about his mentor Alex Del Piero: "I didn't hear from him before the match, but we're always in touch."

