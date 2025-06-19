Juventus eye move for Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore

Juventus are reportedly keen on bringing Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore to the club this summer following his first season with the senior squad.

The 17-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in his 21 games across all competitions, eight of which were from the first whistle.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are keen on bringing Moore to the Serie A.

It’s understood that the club are looking to inject some young blood into their aging squad following the success of players such as Kenan Yildiz.

Tottenham are unlikely to consider any such sale for Moore and it remains to be seen whether the youngster would be willing to make the switch.