WOW! English teen Nunn lands Cagliari contract as he leaves Stoke Gifford Utd

English teen Jack David Nunn has won a dream move to Serie A.

The 18 year-old defender has left Stoke Gifford United, which plays in the Gloucestershire County League, to sign with Cagliari.

Nunn won his contract after successful trials with the Sardinians this preseason.

He had been on trial wth the Rossoblù youth squad since the start of their preseason training camp and took part as a substitute in the friendly match against Davide Nicola's first team on the weekend.

Nunn's contract has now been submitted to the Lega's office to confirm his signing. Stoke Gifford United are effectively ten divisions below the Premier League.