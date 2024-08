West Ham sound out Inter Milan for Bisseck

West Ham sound out Inter Milan for Bisseck

West Ham United have made an attempt for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck.

FCInterNews says West Ham have made enquiries after the Germany U21 international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bisseck only joined Inter a year ago from AGF for €7.5m and finished last season in coach Simone Inzaghi's starting XI.

It's suggested Inter rate Bisseck in the €25m class and are insisting he is not for sale.

For his part, Bisseck has made it clear how happy he is with the Nerazzurri.