Vlahovic: Why it's easier for me with Serbia than Juventus

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic admits he finds it easier playing for Serbia than the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic has an impressive nine goals in 16 games for Juve this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he admits, “It is a bit easier for me when there is another striker, because (Aleksander) Mitrovic holds up the ball and engages in aerial duels, so I can make more of my own characteristics and qualities.

“The coach also does not require many defensive duties from me, so that makes it easier too.

"With my physicality, I can’t really run that much and am not as fresh in my finishing when I’ve been working so hard.”