Capello: Vlahovic can be key in clash between Juventus and AC Milan

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello says Dusan Vlahovic could be the key man for next week's clash between the two clubs.

Milan and Juve will meet after the current international break next Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Dusan moves really well, and, to some extent, he reminds me of David Trezeguet.

“He must improve in the link-up play. Ibrahimovic’s movements are like the manual of a top striker. Vlahovic will be one of the keys in Milan-Juventus.

“If Milan continue with exasperated offside, Vlahovic will be crucial by attacking the space.

“A big part of Milan-Juventus will depend on this.”

Capello added, “It counts more for Milan, but those who lose may miss the last train for the Scudetto.

“Juventus are still unbeaten, and if they win in San Siro, they will send a strong signal to the league. The gap between the top sides is reduced, but Inter remain the potential favourite because of the team’s strength and experience.”