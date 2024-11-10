Motta delighted with Juventus win against Torino; highlights Savona

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says victory over Torino was deserved.

Juve won the Derby della Mole 2-0 thanks to goals from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz.

Motta afterwards admitted he was pleased how they performed after a Champions League week.

Are you satisfied?

"In the Champions League we had a tough match against a team that is doing very well. Today we approached the match in the right way. We immediately tried to control the game. It's an important victory for our fans and we are very happy. Now we can celebrate a great victory for Juventus."

Today the best Juve of the season? Can you explain the change of Vlahovic?

"I can't tell you if it was the best Juventus of the season, because we played so many good games. All the changes are technical choices in managing the game. Very happy with Dusan's work."

Why isn't Locatelli called up for the national team?

"The coach knows Manu well. I won't go into the merits of this. I can only talk about Manu from Juventus and I'm very happy with the moment he's going through. It's all his merit, for what he's done so far, constant in his commitment even in difficult moments. It's the reward for what he's done so far."

Why did you make so few changes?

"We always prepare, but during the game there are many things. Some are unexpected, you have to get right into it right away to help the team. Always trying to make as few mistakes as possible."

Have Locatelli-Koopmeiners-Thuram become fundamental?

"At the moment, all three are doing very well. Thuram came in with great football knowledge. At the moment, they are three very important players, but times change. I hope they can still improve. But times change, I hope they can raise their level but we have other players like Douglas Luiz, Fagioli, Adzic and McKennie. I personally like the midfielders a lot, everything starts from there."

Can you tell us about the three months from Nicolo Savona?

"He will or will be able to arrive, it will depend only on him. In the first 10/15 I saw him very shy and reserved. Then, when I spoke to Giuntoli, they told me he needed more time. In Germany I remember, against Nuremberg, when we were in difficulty, he showed his depth when he entered the field. He continued to train, to commit himself, every day in training. It's all thanks to him, he fights and fights in a healthy way with his teammates, it's a huge credit to him. He has a great future."

Did you expect this Toro?

"No, it's a determined team that moves forward. It's a team that tries to play the game. I have to compliment Vanoli, because they showed a lot of courage."