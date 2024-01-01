Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Viviano backing Napoli move for McTominay: Few like him

Viviano backing Napoli move for McTominay: Few like him
Viviano backing Napoli move for McTominay: Few like him
Viviano backing Napoli move for McTominay: Few like himAction Plus
Former Italy goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is backing Napoli's move for Scott McTominay.

The Manchester United midfielder is due to sign for Napoli today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Viviano told Radio Crc: "I expected Napoli to do better against Bologna, because (Antonio) Conte is able to express himself better when he has to sew a suit on the opponent.

"I go crazy for the fact that Manchester United let go of McTominay. I'm happy for Napoli, because he's a box to box like there are few. He is a player that Conte's team is missing at the moment."

Viviano also said of Juventus: "I expected Juventus to play like this, both for the coach and for the transfer market. (Manuel) Locatelli did very very well in these first two rounds: he will have space.

"It is the new ones who have to gain space, because he knows this way of playing football and is ready and prepared. In my opinion, (Teun) Koopmeiners will play further forward, but in any case there will be rotations. If (Dusan) Vlahovic doesn't play, we could also opt for a solution with Nico Gonzalez. I don't know if (Arek) Milik is part of the project."

Mentions
Serie AMcTominay ScottViviano EmilianoNapoliManchester UnitedJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli battling to convince Man Utd and McTominay
Negri backing Napoli push for Prem pair Gilmour, McTominay: Two excellent talents
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off