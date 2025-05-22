Villarreal, Real Betis make Lazio contact for Castellanos

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Lazio are weighing up cashing in on Taty Castellanos this summer.

Both Villarreal and Real Betis have expressed interest in Castellanos' situation.

The 26-year-old Argentine striker remains under contract with Lazio until June 2028, but the Roman side are willing to let him go for around €15m.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have even chosen his replacement - Fotis Ioannidis, of Panathinaikos.

In addition to his talent, he has 14 goals and eight assists in 39 competitive matches this season, the South American is especially attractive due to his familiarity with La Liga.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Mendoza native spent time on loan at Girona, where he scored 14 goals and made one assist in 37 matches.

