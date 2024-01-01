Villa may loan out Barrenechea to Serie A giants this summer

Tribal Football
Aston Villa may be in line to loan out youngster Enzo Barrenechea this week.

The Premier League giants have been balancing the books while continuing to invest in new players.

Selling Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz did ease Premier League PSR concerns, meaning no major sales are expected.

But Italian reports are now suggesting that summer arrival Barrenechea may get an instant route back to Italy.

There are said to be two clubs in the Serie A that are keen to bring him back immediately.

Barrenechea, who signed from Juventus, was on loan at Frosinone last season.

