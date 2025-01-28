Verona coach Zanetti satisfied with Venezia draw; confident of new signings

Verona coach Paolo Zanetti was satisfied with Monday night's 1-1 draw at Venezia.

The match marked a return to his old club for Zanetti, who saw Verona's Jackson Tchatchoua cancel out the opening goal for Venezia scored by Alessio Zerbin.

Afterwards, Zanetti admits it was a hard-won point well earned.

Is this point enough?

"It was a hard-fought match, we deserved something more in terms of play, shots and possession even though things had started badly. We worked the whole match to get it back on its feet, we didn't have the quality or find the right touch to win it. In a time of transfers, suspensions and injuries, it was a match with a high difficulty coefficient."

How was it to return to Penzo?

"Coming back here is always exciting, we have written pages of history together. I have given and received so much here, it remains an emotion of an important past together."

On Tengstedt was red? And were you satisfied with the attitude of the team?

"It wasn't easy to come here, even for Venezia the only thing that mattered was winning. This complicated everything, it was a tough match. On Tengstedt the opponent touches the ball, but then he also comes in with his foot hammered, these are things of the pitch and beyond the yellow I hope the boy is okay."

The team's reaction at the moment?

"They reacted well, also because of the transfer window. This takes away attention. The work I had to do was to try to keep the guys focused. Dawidowicz was out and another player already had an agreement with another team in that role, so it was useless to bring him. I have to say the guys, like Daniluc, Serdar, did very well."

Were you a little complacent in the end after a great reaction?

"Today was an important match from many points of view, the game, the intensity, the character, the desire to win it right from the start. It wasn't easy, we lost it a little because of the way we tied. We lowered ourselves a lot in the end, we didn't have the strength and the anger to try to win it in the end, we were complacent and we shouldn't have done that."

Do you expect something from the market?

"We will definitely do something, or rather: it will be done. I take care of the field. Two players have left, no one has come in, but that doesn't mean no one will arrive. We are ready to risk losing some players, but with the intention of staying at the same level and maybe improving it."