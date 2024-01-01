Veron: Name new Lazio stadium after Eriksson and Maestrelli

Lazio great Juan Sebastian Veron would like to see the club's new stadium named after two of the club's greatest coaches.

Veron, who won the Scudetto under Sven Goran Eriksson, would like to see the Swede's name associated with the new stadium, along with another title-winning coach, Tommaso Maestrelli.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Repubblica: "Perhaps it is an injustice to many Lazio flags, from Chinaglia to D'Amico and others, the Biancoceleste history is full of great characters, but I think that in the figures of Maestrelli and Eriksson many generations of Lazio fans can recognise themselves that the two of them have made happy, for this reason I believe it would be the right choice."

The Argentine continued: "He (Eriksson) was my coach at Sampdoria and he wanted me at Lazio. He always believed in me, he never let me go without his support, I just have to thank him. Often the name of the stadium is named after the person who laid the first stone, as in the case of my Estudiantes (Jorge Luis Hirschi, former striker and president of the La Plata club in Argentina), or the sponsor who finances the facility.

"But for me it would be romantic if the home of Lazio immortalised the names of two coaches who made the history of the club. A well-deserved recognition."