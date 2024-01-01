DONE DEAL: Dia excited with Lazio move

Boulaye Dia is excited about his move to Lazio.

Dia has joined on-loan from Salernitana with an obligation to buy for €12m.

“It is important for me to be playing at Lazio and a big step forward to be here,” Dia told Lazio Style Channel.

“I am coming off a very difficult season and want to help the team achieve its objectives. There’s a real family atmosphere and Marco Baroni is a calm coach, he doesn’t shout much, but makes himself understood.

“There is healthy competition for places, it helps us and the whole team. Having to always be at your best raises the level for everyone.”