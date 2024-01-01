Udinese coach Runjaic "very satisfied" after victory over Lazio

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic was left pleased with victory over Lazio.

The Zebrette won 2-1 via goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin. Gustav Isaksen struck for Lazio.

Runjaic later said: "I am very satisfied with the performance of my team, with the approach, we defended well for ninety minutes, playing aggressively and managing control of the ball well.

'It is an important factor when playing against strong teams, it's a deserved victory, we know what happened last season, but it's the past, we have to enjoy the victory and think about work, we have to keep working.

"We were very careful in the defensive phase, trying to keep the line higher than in Bologna, we need time to improve but I'm satisfied. We still have to build, the basis is passion, will. The motto was one for all, all for one and this base is good for building the team. During the week we will have to build and now we have the feeling that we can win more than one match in Udine."