Conceicao named new AC Milan coach

Carlos Volcano
Sergio Conceicao have been named new coach of AC Milan.

Conceicao takes charge after the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca on Sunday night following Milan's 1-1 draw with AS Roma.

Conceicao joins as a free agent after leaving Porto last summer.

Milan announced on Monday afternoon: "AC Milan announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the men's First Team to Sérgio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceição until June 30, 2026.

"Milan extends a warm welcome to Sérgio and his staff, wishing an experience full of success and satisfaction."

