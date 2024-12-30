Conceicao named new AC Milan coach

Sergio Conceicao have been named new coach of AC Milan.

Conceicao takes charge after the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca on Sunday night following Milan's 1-1 draw with AS Roma.

Conceicao joins as a free agent after leaving Porto last summer.

Milan announced on Monday afternoon: "AC Milan announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the men's First Team to Sérgio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceição until June 30, 2026.

"Milan extends a warm welcome to Sérgio and his staff, wishing an experience full of success and satisfaction."