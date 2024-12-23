Venezia coach Di Francesco highlights Oristanio for "six-pointer" against Cagliari

Venezia coach Eusebio di Francesco admits victory over Cagliari was a real six-pointer.

Venezia's 2-1 win sees them within two points of safety. Francesco Zampano and Marin Sverko struck the goals for the hosts, leaving Di Francesco pleased.

Your reading of the game? Did you fear a comeback?

"Rather than seeing black, I saw (Leonardo) Pavoletti, he had already scored a brace against me last year. We don't have a great structure and his entrance put us in difficulty. It was a balanced game in the first half, in the second we raised the level for 20-25 minutes creating many opportunities, with a goal disallowed by a matter of centimetres.

"I knew we would suffer for our lack of physicality. We won the game for the ability to go and look for the second goal. I don't say we deserve this victory, but for the others that slipped away from us."

You are 2 points away from safety:

"I didn't say it before the match so as not to overcharge this challenge. The fact that we brought it home must be a great pleasure, this match is worth double. Stankovic was also important."

Is this the start of a new championship?

"I have to say that this team has a strong identity, this team is starting to have balance, less ups and downs. The team has grown in awareness, we are more consistent in what we are going to do. We are enjoying this victory already thinking about the next one."

How did you plan to face Cagliari?

"I had alternated high and low pressure, those who were paying attention will have seen that we had an initial half, not of waiting, but of balance, of attention. The most important thing, however, was to always keep the game short."

What did he think about the last corner for the opponents?

"Since Pavoletti came on, I've been thinking about last year. I've thought about nothing other than the fact that we deserved the three points, trying not to think about other things. Did we do a little better today? Good, those who have always seen us know what games we've played the other times."

Gaetano Oristanio has confirmed himself as a real player. Have you written to Spalletti?

"Usually he writes to me and asks me about some players. But I think he is Italian, young, with great prospects. In Cagliari he played bits of games, now he has great continuity. He often came on as a substitute. He is more aware, he is a special guy who must be treated with kid gloves and with attention even when you tell him something. But he must not let his guard down: when you think you have become good, that's when you make the mistakes that many young people make. I assure you that he has grown a lot since he arrived."

On defending?

"I was satisfied with the defensive line, in some moments I would have liked them to have been higher, because they have the ability."