Juventus captain Danilo calls for unity after Vlahovic controversy

Juventus captain Danilo called for unity after the players clashed with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Venezia.

Dusan Vlahovic was at the heart of the exchange, exhanging barbs with the Curva after his injury-time equaliser from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Danilo spoke to the press about the controversy.

How is a game like this possible after the one against Manchester City?

"Football is like this at the moment, it's played every 3 days and if you stay there after a good performance, a game like this can happen. We have to look inside ourselves and think about Tuesday, giving an answer immediately because that's what this shirt asks of us."

Have you spoken to Vlahovic after what happened with the fans?

"We haven't spoken yet, we need to understand that we are human beings. It's right that our fans are frustrated and express what they feel. The most important thing at the moment is not to talk about the incidents, but to unite the environment and do better every day for the good of Juventus."

On your future?

"I never said I wanted to leave. I will leave Juventus only if the club doesn't want me anymore. I am always available to the team, that's why I'm here."

Why go under the Curva to be insulted?

"There are dynamics that must always be respected here at Juventus. When you win and when you lose, you always have to go and greet the fans. As long as I'm here, we'll do it like this, when there's another captain maybe things will change. At the end of the game we're all warm, if you make a mistake you apologize but always with respect both on our part and that of our fans."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play