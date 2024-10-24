Venezia chief Antonelli insists Di Francesco is safe

Tribal Football
Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli says coach Eusebio di Francesco retains their full confidence.

The promoted club currently sit bottom of the Serie A table.

But Antonelli said at today's media conference: "About the atmosphere: within the club, between the team, the coach and everyone, there is great unity, for what is our battle this year. I believe that if I don't have to talk about results, what is our path continues to move forward, with the utmost unity and professionalism. We are a Serie A club, regardless of the results.

"Improving is not referred to the coach, but to everyone: what we have done up to now is not enough. The coach is part of the group, the players must do more to become a group made up of leaders.

"Yes, Di Francesco is safe."

