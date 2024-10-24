Crespo questions Leao future at AC Milan: No longer an added value

Former AC Milan striker Hernan Crespo has questioned the future of Rafael Leao with the Rossonero.

Crespo believes Leao is struggling to keep up with the improvements with Milan.

He told Il Gazzetta dello Sport: "I'm watching from the outside, because I'm not at Milanello even if I know the environment well, and the first word that comes to mind is confusion. It seems to me that Leao is confused. First of all, his is a mental problem, then come the technical issue.

"I have my own opinion. He is a talent, he has notable qualities, both technical and athletic, but he has not yet reached the maturity that a champion must have. In short, it is as if he were halfway. Knowing how to dribble is not enough to be able to be called a champion and instead with Leao they exaggerated a bit with the compliments.

"I won't get into the dynamics of the market, also because I don't know the type of contract the Portuguese has. Certainly, if it goes on like this, Leao is not an added value for the team. And this is a shame because he has great means and great potential. Only he hasn't managed to make the leap in quality yet. And mind you, he hasn't done it with Milan, nor with the national team."