Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

USA coach Pochettino blasts AC Milan ace Pulisic: I'm no DUMMY!

Carlos Volcano
USA coach Pochettino blasts AC Milan ace Pulisic: I'm no DUMMY!
USA coach Pochettino blasts AC Milan ace Pulisic: I'm no DUMMY!Action Plus
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has been left frustrated by Christian Pulisic's decision to withdraw from their Gold Cup tie with Trinidad & Tobago.

The AC Milan attacker has cited fatigue for the decision, though has made himself available for friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Pochettino has since raged: "The players must listen and stick to our plans, not do as they please. He explained why he only wanted to participate in two games and not in the Gold Cup, and I respect that but he must understand my position.

"It is up to us to evaluate whether a player needs rest or not, because we have a group of professionals, sports doctors and athletic trainers from the federation, who can evaluate him.

"You say he is our best player. Yes, he is a good player, of course, but he has to prove it. If he plays well and if he is the best, it is normal that he has a place in the national team. But it is not that if he says he wants to play, that he wants to do this or that, then it has to be like that.

"When I signed the contract with the Federation, I did it to be the head coach, not a dummy."

Mentions
Serie APulisic ChristianAC Milan
Related Articles
Cafu delighted with Allegri, Modric developments at AC Milan
Italy team manager Buffon confirms Gattuso appointment
Fiorentina set to name former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli as new manager