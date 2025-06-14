Fiorentina set to name former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli as new manager

Fiorentina are reportdly close to bring former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli as their new manager following the departure of Raffaele Palladino.

Pioli, 59 who currently manages Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, has a verbal agreement in place over a return to the Serie A, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fiorentina are expecting to have Pioli at the helm in July, with a three-year deal for the former AC Milan manager all but agreed.

The Serie A club have been without a manager since the departure of Raffaele Palladino back at the end of May, leaving after just one year.

Palladino had a fine season at Fiorentina, but his side fell off going into the latter stages of the season, finishing in seventh.

Still, they managed to secure qualification for their third consecutive Europa Conference League, a competitions they were knocked out of by Real Betis in the semi final.