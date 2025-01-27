Unwanted Everton striker Beto targeted by Torino this month

Everton striker Beto is attracting interest from Serie A side Torino this winter window.

A deal is in the offing, but the two clubs have yet to agree on finances as yet.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the starting striker under David Moyes, but Beto got a chance to impress when Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Brighton.

Despite playing 77 minutes, Moyes reportedly does not see Beto as part of his plans, leading to heated negotiations with Torino.

Tuttosport states the Italian club are ready to do a deal, but only on their terms.

Everton are in no mood to take a loss on a player they only signed recently.