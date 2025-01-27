Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move

Unwanted Everton striker Beto targeted by Torino this month

Ansser Sadiq
Unwanted Everton striker Beto wanted by Torino this month
Unwanted Everton striker Beto wanted by Torino this monthAction Plus
Everton striker Beto is attracting interest from Serie A side Torino this winter window.

A deal is in the offing, but the two clubs have yet to agree on finances as yet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the starting striker under David Moyes, but Beto got a chance to impress when Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Brighton

Despite playing 77 minutes, Moyes reportedly does not see Beto as part of his plans, leading to heated negotiations with Torino.

Tuttosport states the Italian club are ready to do a deal, but only on their terms.

Everton are in no mood to take a loss on a player they only signed recently.

Mentions
Serie ABetoEvertonTorinoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton express interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur
Brighton boss Hurzeler discusses facing Moyes, amazing away support and Ferguson's future
Lazio outbid Torino for Chelsea midfielder Casadei