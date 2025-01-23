Brighton boss Hurzeler discusses facing Moyes, amazing away support and Ferguson's future

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of their clash with Everton this weekend.

Firstly Hurzeler was asked about Julio Enciso who joined Ipswich Town on loan this week in a move that should see him earn more minutes on the pitch.

"I think it is important to take care of the development of the young players and that is the way to improve young players," he said.

"To improve young players you have to give them the right game time. I think this is the case with Julio. He played some games but in general there is competition in who is playing so that is why we made the decision together."

He was asked a similar question about striker Evan Ferguson who is loan listed this winter.

"Let's see what happens. In the end in our offensive line there are still some players, some players suffering with small issues so we have to wait.

"Also Evan is not fit yet so we still have some days until the window is closed and until then we have to figure out what the situation is at the moment, what we need for the rest of the season and what players want."

When questioned on whether he is happy with his current side, the German head coach responded positively.

"Suffering a little bit (in defense) in general I am happy with the squad for sure."

It is the youngest v oldest manager this weekend as Hurzeler prepares to face manager David Moyes.

"I've been a Premier League coach now for seven months and it is so intense."

Hurzeler was asked if he would still be managing at 61 like Moyes and he jokingly responded.

"Let's see what happens!”

He then praised the away support who have helped Brighton to a 9th place position in the Premier League so far this season.

“It's a big, big desire to win at home.

“I think it's now a long time ago where we give our fans this feeling of winning in our own stadium and I think it's our responsibility to give them that because their support, especially in away games, is amazing.

“They are so loud, they are so supportive. They spend a lot of time during the weekend to travel to the games.

“They spend a lot of money so I think it's our responsibility to give them something back and now we're playing at home.

“Normally it should be our castle but at the moment we weren't able to make this our castle.

“Now it's our responsibility to make this stadium our castle. I think it's also important to give the supporters what they need and what they deserve.”

Hurzeler also hopes that 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood will be an option to face the Toffees.

"I'm quite positive he will be."

He then commented on Matt O’Riley who has picked up a minor knock.

“A small knee issue. He had a hit in his knee and it's painful but it's just a time thing so, if he's able to overcome the pain and if he can go through this pain, we will see the next days.”