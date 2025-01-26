Everton express interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur

Everton have expressed interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazil international is available from Juve this month, having failed to win over coach Thiago Motta this season.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Everton have asked info for Arthur Melo, who is not in Juventus’ plans and is ready to leave Juve on loan."

A move to Everton would represent a return to Merseyside for Arthur, who had a season on-loan at Liverpool.

However, his time at Anfield was dominated by injury setbacks.