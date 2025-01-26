Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Everton express interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur

Paul Vegas
Everton express interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur
Everton express interest in Juventus midfielder ArthurAction Plus
Everton have expressed interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazil international is available from Juve this month, having failed to win over coach Thiago Motta this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Everton have asked info for Arthur Melo, who is not in Juventus’ plans and is ready to leave Juve on loan."

A move to Everton would represent a return to Merseyside for Arthur, who had a season on-loan at Liverpool.

However, his time at Anfield was dominated by injury setbacks. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArthur MeloEvertonJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle, Inter Milan alerted as Christensen rethinks Barcelona future
Juventus wrapping up deal for Chelsea defender Veiga today
Greenwood backing Marseille move for "great man" Pogba