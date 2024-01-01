Union Berlin defender Leite aware of Milan rumours: A great club

The Rossonero are interested in Leite this summer.
The defender is aware of the rumours and told A Bola: “I always like to think of the present and I am here at Union and I am doing my best to help the club achieve its goals. Of course, if a good opportunity comes along for the club and for me, we will see.
"The best thing for both of us will be decided soon. I like to focus on the present. I don’t think much, it’s whatever has to happen. If it will be a good opportunity for both parties, we will discuss it.
“Milan is a great club, everyone knows that, it’s at the top of European clubs. It’s nice when you hear interest from other clubs, it’s a sign that your work is rewarded, that you are doing a good job and this gives me the motivation to keep working and give my best every day. I am focused on the present.”