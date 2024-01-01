Union Berlin defender Leite aware of Milan rumours: A great club

Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite is happy with rumours linking him with AC Milan.

The Rossonero are interested in Leite this summer.

The defender is aware of the rumours and told A Bola: “I always like to think of the present and I am here at Union and I am doing my best to help the club achieve its goals. Of course, if a good opportunity comes along for the club and for me, we will see.

"The best thing for both of us will be decided soon. I like to focus on the present. I don’t think much, it’s whatever has to happen. If it will be a good opportunity for both parties, we will discuss it.

“Milan is a great club, everyone knows that, it’s at the top of European clubs. It’s nice when you hear interest from other clubs, it’s a sign that your work is rewarded, that you are doing a good job and this gives me the motivation to keep working and give my best every day. I am focused on the present.”