Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

AC Milan show interest in Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka as enquiry made

AC Milan show interest in Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka as enquiry made
AC Milan show interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka as enquiry made
AC Milan show interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka as enquiry madeAction Plus
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have enquired about Aaron Wan-Bissaka this week.

The Manchester United defender is on the market, as the Red Devils seek to bring in a more attack-minded right-sided full back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan would be eager to secure his services for a reasonable fee.

While Wan-Bissaka has not always shone at United, his defensive acumen is a standout.

Wan-Bissaka had his contract extension triggered by the club earlier in the year, ensuring he has one more year left on his contract.

United are more likely to sell him this summer than give him a new, long-term contract.

Mentions
Serie AWan-Bissaka AaronAC MilanManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Joshua Zirkzee & Man Utd: Why he's the right No9 signing to launch a new era
Bologna striker Zirkzee on way to England for Man Utd deal
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions