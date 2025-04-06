Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumours

Erik ten Hag was spotted at the Roma vs Juventus game on Sunday as he continues to search for a new job following his Man United dismissal.

The 55-year-old is a guest of Roma owners the Friedkins amid rumours he could be set to take over from current manager Claudio Ranieri, who is expected to leave in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag has been out of work since last October, when he was sacked by Man United and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that there hasn’t been any official contact regarding the role as of yet.

With Roma currently sitting in seventh, a win over Juventus could see them leapfrog the Old Lady and enter the Champions League spots.