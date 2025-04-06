Tribal Football
Most Read
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Liverpool emerge as 'serious contenders' to sign 23-goal striker
Arsenal urged to sign Bayern Munich star on extraordinary contract
FINALLY! Mourinho gets his name back from Chelsea

Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumours

Alex Roberts
Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumours
Erik ten Hag spotted at Serie A clash amid new job rumoursČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Erik ten Hag was spotted at the Roma vs Juventus game on Sunday as he continues to search for a new job following his Man United dismissal.

The 55-year-old is a guest of Roma owners the Friedkins amid rumours he could be set to take over from current manager Claudio Ranieri, who is expected to leave in the summer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag has been out of work since last October, when he was sacked by Man United and replaced by Ruben Amorim. 

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that there hasn’t been any official contact regarding the role as of yet. 

With Roma currently sitting in seventh, a win over Juventus could see them leapfrog the Old Lady and enter the Champions League spots.

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaJuventusManchester United