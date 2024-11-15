Ulivieri: I'm happy for Baroni over Lazio success

The president of the Coaches Association, Renzo Ulivieri, is full of praise for Marco Baroni over his work with Lazio.

Ulivieri says the Lazio coach deserves his success this season.

He told Radio Marte: "For the title fight it's too early to understand who can win and uncertainty until the end would be the most beautiful and spectacular thing.

"Baroni with Lazio didn't surprise me because I know him and I've always respected him, as a person and as a coach. I'm happy for him.

"He already accomplished the work of art last year with the keeping up of Verona, when in January they rebuilt his team from scratch."