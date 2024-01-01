Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
EXCLUSIVE: Silvestre talks Van Nistelrooy, Ugarte & Man Utd's left-back dilemma
Arsenal fear Havertz will miss big week when season resumes

Udinese striker Lucca: Italy debut brings great emotion

Udinese striker Lucca: Italy debut brings great emotion
Udinese striker Lucca: Italy debut brings great emotionTribalfootball
Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca is full of pride after making his Italy debut.

Lucca saw action as Italy defeated Israel 4-1 in last night's Nations League tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later told RAI: "The debut is a great emotion, I'm also very happy for today's victory which was very important. I'm focused and very happy.

"I thank all the people who were at the stadium and cheered me from the first minute, I'm very proud to wear this shirt.

"Mine was a different path compared to other players, maybe it helped me. I worked hard, but I have to continue like this, this is just the beginning.

"The debut is dedicated to my family, my girlfriend and all the friends who have always been close to me even when I played in the amateurs."

Mentions
Serie ALucca LorenzoUdinese
Related Articles
Massimo Oddo exclusive: Missing Barcelona move; stunned by Roma's De Rossi sacking; winning the lot
Agent can see Beto leaving Everton
Udinese winger Thauvin convinced he has one final big club move left