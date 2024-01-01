Udinese striker Lucca: Italy debut brings great emotion

Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca is full of pride after making his Italy debut.

Lucca saw action as Italy defeated Israel 4-1 in last night's Nations League tie.

He later told RAI: "The debut is a great emotion, I'm also very happy for today's victory which was very important. I'm focused and very happy.

"I thank all the people who were at the stadium and cheered me from the first minute, I'm very proud to wear this shirt.

"Mine was a different path compared to other players, maybe it helped me. I worked hard, but I have to continue like this, this is just the beginning.

"The debut is dedicated to my family, my girlfriend and all the friends who have always been close to me even when I played in the amateurs."